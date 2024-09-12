AEW's Big Bill Calls This Star Is The Most Brutally Honest Guy

While currently under the Learning Tree of Chris Jericho, Big Bill continues to seek out advice from other members of the All Elite Wrestling roster, one of them being former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley. During a recent interview with "Barstool Rasslin," Bill praised Moxley for his candor, specifically in instances when Bill has approached him for guidance.

"Moxley is the most brutally honest guy," Bill said. "He's an interesting guy ... He's very honest, especially with me. I've asked him for advice before and he has said 'Don't ever f***ing do that again; that sucked.' He's just a straight shooter, so he's helped me tremendously."

Moxley and Bill previously shared a locker room in WWE between 2011 and 2018. In April 2019, Moxley departed from WWE; one month later, he debuted for AEW at the inaugural Double or Nothing pay-per-view in the aftermath of the AEW World Championship match between Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega. Four years after his respective exit from WWE, Bill followed in Moxley's footsteps, making his AEW debut on a May 2022 episode of "AEW Dynamite." Bill later inked an official AEW contract that same year.

In addition to Moxley and Jericho, Bill identified Paul Wight, producer Dean Malenko, and AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson as other influential figures in his AEW journey thus far. Bill also noted that "The Icon" Sting offered him help during and following their early 2024 television program, which saw Sting and Darby Allin dethrone Bill and Ricky Starks for the AEW Tag Team Champions.

