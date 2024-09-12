Why Ex-WWE Star Mandy Rose Says She Might Be Done Wrestling Despite Missing The Ring

Mandy Sacs, formerly known as Mandy Rose in WWE, has proven to be a competent businesswoman since she was released in December 2022. Despite still feeling the wrestling itch, giving in to that urge at a recent event made Rose realize her wrestling days may best be left behind her. On September 4, Rose took part in a wrestlers' combine, part skills exhibition, part indie show, where just a little bit of physicality resulted in injury.

"I was asked to do a little run-in. I was iffy about this," Rose said on her YouTube channel "Power Alphas." "I have yet to make an in-ring appearance ... I decided to do it. It was literally two seconds. ... as I ran out to give my knee to Shazza [McKenzie], my other leg gave out when I jumped. ... So I don't know if it's like a testament of like, yeah, your time is done in the ring, maybe you should hang up the boots." Part of the skills portion involved running the ropes for speed, and Rose said just doing that for the first time in two years took its toll. Still, after Rose previously claimed she doesn't miss wrestling, the former NXT Women's Champion changed her tune, saying she won't rule out a return — just probably not anytime soon.

"Obviously, I miss wrestling," she said. "It was a big part of my life for a long time. ... The biggest thing is, it has to make sense for me. And not just financial sense. It has to make sense in the aspect of, is this really what I want to do? Do I really want to put my body through it all, physically? ... I know there's unfinished business for me. I just don't know if right now is the time to get in there and get back to that unfinished business."

