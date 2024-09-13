Dave Meltzer Discusses WWE's Decision To Do Fewer House Shows

WWE is pulling back on the number of live events it runs during the year. What used to be an inhumane grind has softened recently, and now it appears WWE intends to lighten the load further, as the company plans to only run 200 live events next year. On "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer said the move comes down to money.

"The house show business is marginally profitable ... but they're looking at ... profit margins, and the profit margin of UFC is 40%," Meltzer explained. "If you cut out the expenses of house shows ... it takes the percentage down even though the profits are higher."

Meltzer says that the cost of the shows isn't feasible in TKO Group Holdings' new plan for WWE's profit margins, especially with more and more money coming from media rights deals.

"You could really make an argument, when the money comes from television, it makes no sense to run house shows because you're risking the health of the talent," Meltzer continued, noting that not being booked on house shows is now seen as a good thing, as opposed to the old days when it was a necessary part of the schedule.

This year's WWE live event schedule includes 250 live events, including tv broadcasts and premium live events. Next year, WWE plans on shrinking that number to 200, leaving room for roughly 40 non-televised live events. WWE has also been expanding its reach in foreign markets, running numerous international PLEs in the past few years, including the most recent Bash In Berlin event, which was preceded by a tour of Germany.