Willow Nightingale On Who She'd Like To Face In An AEW Intergender Match

Men and women are not as segregated in wrestling as they used to be. Intergender competition has been fairly widely accepted by wrestling fans over the last few years, and that has given Willow Nightingale the itch to wrestle a number of the men in AEW. In an interview with Sportskeeda's Bill Apter, the former AEW TBS Champion was asked who she'd like to wrestle in the AEW men's locker room.

"The first person that came to mind, actually, was Lee Moriarty, because when I was an independent wrestler it was something that was actually possible," Nightingale said. "But I am a huge Bryan Danielson fan, and obviously he announced that his title reign, that is the end of the line for him and whenever he loses it, he says he's done. So I would like to be one of those people, that would be cool."

Danielson has been clear that his AEW world title run will be the last full-time wrestling of his career, which makes Nightingale want to wrestle him before he retires — but she doesn't want the honor of retiring him herself.

"Some matches are about having them," Nightingale said, saying she wouldn't want to beat the champion, as it would end his career. Nightingale also said she'd like to wrestle Eddie Kingston. "Our roster is so stacked. There's a lot of people I want to wrestle."

One male talent that Nightingale is likely sick of is Stokely Hathaway, who has been the right-hand man to Willow's former friend-turned-rival Kris Statlander. Hathaway helped Statlander get the victory over the CMLL Women's Champion in a non-title Street Fight at AEW All Out.