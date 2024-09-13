Roman Reigns Advertised For WWE Survivor Series 2024 After Missing The Event Last Year

While Roman Reigns wasn't present during last year's Survivor Series, advertising for the 2024 show on WWE's official website is now featuring the "Original Tribal Chief" alongside Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, Solo Sikoa, and Kevin Owens. Currently, it's unclear what his role will be on the card, but considering that WarGames is an ongoing feature of the event, Survivor Series could feature a tribal war between the current and original lineups of The Bloodline.

Things have notably been getting heated between Reigns and Sikoa, with the OTC getting one up on the faction early last month when he made his return to "WWE SmackDown," then Sikoa, Tonga Loa, and Tama Tonga getting revenge on the former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion during the August 23 episode. Based on these back and forth attacks, tonight could be another chapter of the storyline, where Reigns hopefully makes a friend or two to help him take down The Bloodline.

Unfortunately, the current lineup of The Bloodline hasn't been too well-received by fans, especially in terms of the new Tribal Chief. Many are of the opinion that Sikoa isn't worthy of the Ula Fala, and that Jacob Fatu should instead take over. However, Rikishi recently cautioned against this move, opining that even though Reigns could reasonably face either man, Fatu might not be ready for the responsibility just yet. The Hall of Famer urged WWE to hold off on possibly taking this route, and noted that it could easily ruin Fatu's momentum and make fans feel like he's being rushed to the top. Only time will tell, but it's safe to assume that a war will likely happen at Survivor Series.

