Matt Hardy Calls Out TNA's AJ Francis & KC Navarro

Since returning to their old stomping grounds at TNA, Matt and Jeff Hardy have been on a roll with victories in the tag team division. With the inevitable approach of becoming the next TNA World Tag Team Champions in their sights, they have yet another team they must go through to get that future shot: First Class' A.J. Francis and KC Navarro. Following a loss against the current tag team champions, ABC (Ace Austin and Chris Bey), this past Thursday in a Tornado Tag Match on "TNA Impact," Francis and Navarro want to be back in the winning column again, and prove they deserve another shot at becoming the next challengers. What better way to do that than to face former two-time TNA Tag Champions The Hardys tonight at TNA's pay-per-view event, Victory Road.

In a video posted by TNA on X, Francis and Navarro decided to put their money where their mouths are by challenging the Hardys. Not too long after First Class made the challenge, Matt responded, "Yo, AJ Francis and KC Navarro — Let's see if you loudmouths can cash that big a** check you 2 just verbally wrote. Heads are gonna roll & checks are gonna bounce tomorrow night at [Victory Road]." The match has been officially confirmed for tonight.



Yo @AJFrancis410 & @KCwrestles – Let's see if you loudmouths can cash that big ass check you 2 just verbally wrote. Heads are gonna roll & checks are gonna bounce tomorrow night at #TNAVictoryRoad. https://t.co/5bWGR1NFv0 — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) September 13, 2024

The Hardys have been at odds with the most recent former tag champions, The System (Brian Meyers and Eddie Edwards), since May. Last night, the Hardys scored a main event victory over The System. On the contrary, while Francis remains leading the brigade of First Class, the group is learning how to bounce back after losing Rich Swann, who the company suspended due to his arrest on June 8 for disorderly conduct.