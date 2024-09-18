Former WWE & TNA Star Gail Kim Assesses State Of Women's Wrestling

In the early days of her professional wrestling career, Gail Kim often saw women being utilized as afterthoughts, novelty acts, or simply not at all. Fast forward to 2024, women are now headlining professional wrestling shows, including pay-per-views, and emerging in the same conversations as their male counterparts. During a recent interview on "Unlikely with Adrian Hernandez," Kim further assessed the present-day landscape of women's wrestling.

"I know we have a little bit more work to do, but we've come so far," Kim said. "If you told me this when I entered the business in the year 2000, well I took my first bump in 2000, but women's wrestling was kind of still [underutilized]. There was the Golden Era of wrestling at that time, so they're really utilizing a small group of women, and so that's what inspired me."

"But to know that main-eventing a pay-per-view or main-eventing a show now is just a normal thing because they know that they can deliver, it's a great thing." Kim added. "The length of time women are given nowadays, it's great. They're able to tell a story; they're able to show what they got. I love it. I feel like the strides have been great."

After wrapping up her full-time in-ring career in 2018, Kim has largely shifted to working behind-the-scenes, beginning with a run as a TNA Wrestling producer with a special focus on the Knockouts division. Recently, Kim revealed that she has since ascended to TNA's talent relations department, working with stars across the entire company.

