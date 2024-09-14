Tommy Dreamer Says This Star Is The 'Most Hated Man In AEW'

With a roster as stacked as AEW's, the locker room is filled with scores of talent all vying to have a bigger profile than the next. However, Christian Cage has stood leagues above the rest according to many, with fans praising the veteran's segments over the past year, despite him being a major heel.

"Christian is the most hated man in AEW, Tommy Dreamer claimed on "Busted Open Radio." He added that Jon Moxley might be slowly climbing up towards that spot, especially with recent actions like attacking his old friend Bryan Danielson. Additionally, he named Don Callis as a great heel in AEW too, but that he currently has no real direction or storyline. "Don Callis is a heel with — I mean, even the guys he manages don't get heat," Dreamer added, noting that the stars Callis manages are often very talented athletes, like Konosuke Takeshita, but unfortunately have trouble gaining reactions.

It seems like Moxley still has a ways to go before being more hated than Cage, and Dreamer clearly doesn't think Callis will end up taking the crown from "The Patriarch" anytime soon. Notably, the veteran currently holds a guaranteed AEW World Championship Match contract akin to WWE's Money in the Bank briefcase, meaning he could hypothetically just cash his contract in on a vulnerable Danielson and steal the AEW World Championship, multiplying his heat at the same time.

