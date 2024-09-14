AEW Collision 9/14/24: Yuka Sakazaki Makes Her Long-Awaited Return To AEW

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of AEW "Collision" from the Nutter Center in Dayton, Ohio!

Yuka Sakazaki will be making her return to AEW for the first time since April. Her last match on "Collision" was a victory over Trish Adora. In her return, she will be facing Serena Deeb. Deeb is looking to get back on track after losing last week in a four way match to become the Number One contender for the TBS Championship. Queen Aminata wrestled Marian May on "Dynamite", Harley Cameron on ROH, and tonight, she'll face Robyn Renegade. Renegade picked up a win against Angelica Risk on ROH and a loss to Kamille last night on "Rampage".

There will be three Trios matches tonight. The Bang Bang Gang will take on Cage of Agony. Recently on "Collision", Kyle Fletcher teamed up with Hologram and Orange Cassidy (who proved that Hologram is a real boy). This time it will be Mark Briscoe on the team. They will face The Beast Mortos and Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari of the Premier Athletes. Also in action are Private Party and Komander.

Wheeler Yuta will be in action for the first time since he watched Bryan Danielson get suffocated with a plastic bag at the hands of BCC brethren, Jon Moxley that was instigated by his Trios partner Claudio Castagnoli and held back by this other Trios partner, PAC. Earlier in the night at "ALL IN", Yuta and Castagnoli faced the Young Bucks for the tag titles. After accompanying his cousin (by marriage), BEEF, on his first TV match on "Rampage", Anthony Henry makes his return to TV for the first time since June.

Last night on "Rampage", Christopher Daniels said that as an interim EVP, he has worked against The Elite abusing their power. He's still a wrestler at heart and he is answering Jack Perry's open challenge for the TNT Championship.

Since arriving in AEW, Grizzled Young Veterans have had it out for FTR. During the tag team tournament on "Dynamite" this week, the two fought their way to the back and completely left the match. They finally go one-on-one tonight in the main event.