WWE Hall Of Famer Kane Discusses Time He Served As Bailiff For Wrestler's Court

The infamous wrestler's court was the locker room's way of dealing with internal issues back in the Attitude Era and Ruthless Aggression. Since then, it's been harshly criticized due to the lengths those helming wrestler's court went to while "enacting justice." Kane recently appeared on The Undertaker's "Six Feet Under" podcast, where he recalled his experience standing in as the "bailiff" on one occasion.

"Obviously, I wasn't involved in any of the prosecutions or any of the actual undertaking of the 'justice' being served," Kane recalled. He then recalled that his session involved Brian Gewirtz, who was accused of being too cozy with Edge and Christian by Bob Holly. "So, I was in charge of keeping order in the courtroom... I didn't really do anything."

The Undertaker and Kane recalled that this particular case had a "big turnout" of wrestlers, who all came to see the proceedings. However, Kane noted that Gewirtz wasn't familiar with how wrestler's court actually worked. "Brian didn't know, you know, actually how you survive wrestler's court, which is with Jack Daniels," he claimed. The two then joked how Gewirtz took everything very seriously and made a defense case, and noted that all he should have done was simply bribe "the judge" with a bottle of Jack Daniels.

"Shut up, no, quit. You're making it worse. Just shut up, get him whiskey, say you're sorry, everything will be great," The Undertaker added. "It's all it took." While some, like Melina, had bad experiences with wrestler's court, it seems like those in charge didn't take it too seriously and fondly think back to it.

