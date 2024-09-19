Rob Van Dam Says These Top AEW Rivals Are 'The Spine That Holds Everything Together'

WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam has been in his fair share of lengthy feuds throughout his career, whether that's with Sabu in ECW, Jeff Hardy in WWE and TNA, and Jerry Lynn in almost every company he's ever worked for, but he has been able to play a small role in one of AEW's most intense feuds. Back in January, he was handpicked by Hangman Page to be Swerve Strickland's opponent on an episode of "AEW Dynamite," and later teamed up with page and HOOK to take on Strickland, Brian Cage, and then AEW World Champion Samoa Joe. During a recent edition of his "1 Of A Kind" podcast, RVD was asked what he thought about Page and Strickland's feud, particularly the segment where Page burned Strickland's childhood home down.

Advertisement

"[Page] seems to be the guy they're pushing in the main events against Swerve, long-term. That seems to be the big angle that keeps going right? The spine that holds everything together, so he's got a lot on his back," Van Dam said. Van Dam also had some kind words about Page, stating that his striking resemblance to one of his late friends makes him cheer for Page out of instinct.

"He reminds me of Bobby Duncan Jr. and that's just because of the way he looks, not anything else about him but when I look at him I see Bobby, and I love Bobby so it makes me automatically want to like him and want him to be like Bobby," RVD said. "I don't know him that well, just the little bit that I've worked with him and stuff. He's cool, respectful, nice dude..."

Advertisement

Please credit "1 Of A Kind" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.