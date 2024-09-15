Natalya Explains How WWE Has Changed Under Triple H: 'The Culture Is So Different Now'

Back in the 1980s and 90s, many WWE performers utilized drugs and alcohol as coping mechanisms for various mental and physical struggles. In the present day, form WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya attests that the culture surrounding mental and physical health has greatly changed in WWE, particularly for the better, under the direction of WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque.

"The cool thing about working in WWE is that now we have a lot of resources," Natalya told "Growing Up Von Erich." "The company is so good about providing resources to the wrestlers for mental health. You're having a bad day, or you lost a family member, or your family is going through something, I took a little time off this summer and the company was so great about it. They were like 'Take as much time as you need.' It's really changing so much in the best way and the culture is so different now. Our boss, Triple H, he is such a cool boss."

As an illustrator of the aforementioned change, Natalya referenced a recent absence from WWE television, which she attributed to an eye surgery she needed to correct an astigmatism — a condition that causes blurred or distorted vision. Before she officially scheduled the surgery, Natalya approached Levesque about it, to which he replied, "Go get your eyes fixed. Don't even worry about it. Go take care of yourself." And for that, Natalya is grateful.

In addition to undergoing eye surgery, Natalya also recently signed a new deal with WWE that will reportedly keep in her company for multiple more years. "The Queen of Harts" returned to WWE programming last week as the surprise tag team partner to Lyra Valkyria and Zelina Vega on "WWE Raw."

