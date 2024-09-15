Natalya Talks Getting Nervous Before WWE Raw Return, What Helps Her Calm Down

After a three-month hiatus, Natalya resurfaced in a six-woman tag team match on last week's episode of "WWE Raw," which emanated from her hometown of Calgary, Alberta, Canada. And while naturally excited for her in-ring return, Natalya recently revealed that it also elicited a sense of nervousness.

While appearing on "Growing Up Von Erich," Natalya opened up about her current mental health. Natalya noted that it fluctuates, as she sometimes has good days followed by bad days, while other times, like last week, she just feels a bit doubtful.

"Even last [week] before I went out through the curtain, I just had this little moment in my head where I was like 'I'm nervous. I'm so nervous,'" Natalya recalled. "People get surprised like 'You still get nervous about doing this?' And I'm like 'Yeah, because I care so much.' I think especially as a woman in the industry, it's easy to put so much pressure on yourself, but I was also like 'Nattie, you have to remember what brought you to the dance.' And I try to surround myself with a really good group of people that lift me up."

According to Natalya, her support system of friends and family have tremendously helped her keep her mental health in check while also elevating her spirits in general. One of those friends is WWE Women's World Champion Liv Morgan. Another is current WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Bianca Belair, whom Natalya says offered her some valuable advice on the night of her latest return. Elsewhere, "The Eradicator" Rhea Ripley stepped in to help "The Queen of Harts" zip up her new ring gear, without Natalya even asking.

