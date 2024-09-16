WWE's Drew McIntyre Opens Up About Relationship With Dave Bautista

Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Drew McIntyre has spoken fondly about his relationship with Hollywood star Dave Bautista, aka Batista in WWE.

Aside from tormenting and torturing CM Punk over the last year, McIntyre has also filmed a movie, "The Killer's Game," which stars Bautista. In a recent Reddit AMA to promote the film, a user asked the Scotsman if Bautista is as kind and caring as he appears to be in his interviews. The former WWE Champion agreed with the assessment and also talked about how the former Evolution member helped him in his younger years.

"Yeah he is! Naturally introverted, much like myself, in fact a lot of us wrestlers are. When I first met him I thought he didn't like me because he was so quiet, but then he started mentoring me when I was a youngster but it was more than that he really kept an eye out of me and clued me up on how to navigate the WWE. Now he's doing the same as I step into this new world. All round great lad," said the WWE star.

McIntyre and Bautista's friendship may have been forged in the late 2000s when the former was finding his footing in WWE and the pro wrestling business, while the latter was one of the top stars in the promotion. While they shared a locker room together during that period, they never came face-to-face in the ring as Bautista left WWE in 2010 to pursue a career in Hollywood. McIntyre, though, is now following in the footsteps of "The Animal" as he ventures into the world of acting, with "The Killer's Game" being his debut film.

