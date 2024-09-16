Diamond Dallas Page Calls This WWE Personality The Greatest Character In Wrestling

Diamond Dallas Page is a professional wrestling veteran who's watched many personalities throughout the years. However, while he's a big fan of modern stars like Sami Zayn and Cody Rhodes, he believes the best character around at the moment is someone he worked with in WCW early on in his career.

"Who's better than Paul Heyman? I mean, really," DDP said on the "Drinks with Johnny" podcast. "I think the greatest character in professional wrestling right now is Paul Heyman."

DDP has been impressed with Heyman's work with The Bloodline, where he's served as the "Wiseman" to Roman Reigns' "Tribal Chief." However, he believes that Heyman is destined to form a faction or faux company of his own someday.

"I'm going to predict something — this is totally off the wall... Paul Heyman gets fired [in storyline] and starts his own, can't call it ECW anymore, but whatever the hell the name of it is and goes into opposition with WWE."

It remains to be seen when Heyman will return to WWE television, as he's been missing since The Bloodline powerbombed him through a table on the June 28 episode of "SmackDown." The personality will undoubtedly be aligned with Roman Reigns when he returns to action, which should allow him to showcase more of the great character work that DDP — and many wrestling fans — have grown fond of.

