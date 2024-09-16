Eric Bischoff Reacts To Reports Of AEW Potentially Appearing On Fox

AEW is reportedly close to announcing its new media rights deal with Warner Bros. Discovery. However, the company could also be getting a show on one of the FOX networks, as the promotion recently trademarked the name "AEW Shockwave" and some are speculating it'll be held on FS1. That said, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff doesn't have high hopes for it, as he stated on his "83 Weeks" podcast.

"FOX network is never going to put on AEW ever, ever, ever. That is not happening, as much fun as it is to talk about," Bischoff said. "But FS1, FOX Sports, maybe. They have a lot of stuff on FOX Sports One that you'll never find anywhere else. It doesn't get much of an audience; I don't think AEW is going to do very well on FOX Sports One for a lot of reasons. It's not doing very well on TBS, so to imagine that they're going to somehow create a new — first of all, creating another show for a company who can't figure out how to produce one, is going to be a real challenge."

Bischoff believes that AEW adding another show to its schedule, regardless of what network its on, will end up being more of a burden for the company than anything else. He also stated that FS1 is a bit of nightmare station to be on, as the show will likely be moved around the schedule as other sports take priority, something that TNA Wrestling had to deal with when the promotion was on the network, which would make promoting the show extremely difficult.

