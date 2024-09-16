Booker T Says Former US Champion Logan Paul Has 'Shoot' Beef With WWE Hall Of Famer

Nothing about the way Logal Paul rose to fame is conventional, and the same can be said of his road to wrestling stardom. Despite showing a higher aptitude-to-experience ratio than one might expect, not everyone is a fan, especially some from the previous generation. WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash claimed that Paul isn't one of the boys while criticizing the star. This prompted Paul to clap back in a not-so-subtle manner. Now Booker T has weighed in, as someone who's both a close friend of Nash and still deeply in tune with the current WWE product.

"That was a shoot," Booker said of the pair's social media beef on his "Hall of Fame" podcast. "Most of these guys today, they're not gonna go out on the road and get it the way we did it. ... I could see Kevin Nash's viewpoint. But you gotta be able to understand the viewpoint of the guys that [are] doing it today, not when we did it. That's just a fact. So I understand where Logan Paul is coming from ... Because this generation is not like the generation that's going to respect a wrestler like Kevin Nash, the way he would have gotten that locker room respect back in the day. It's totally different now."

The hostilities were set in motion after Hulk Hogan appeared on the "Impaulsive" podcast, where it was revealed that Paul didn't know the meaning of the term "shoot." On "Kliq This," Nash and co-host Sean Oliver expressed bewilderment at how Paul, who held the WWE United States Championship for 279 days, could not know even the most basic wrestling lingo. Paul fired back, telling Nash, among other things, that he was bitter because he wasn't as good as him in the ring.



