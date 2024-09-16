WWE Hall Of Famer Rikishi Reflects On Late Star Sic Vicious

WWE legend Sid Vicious sadly passed away at the age of 63 following a lengthy spell with cancer. Although he was an intimidating figure on-screen, many wrestlers who worked with Vicious reacted to his death by sharing how kind-hearted he was as a human being, all the while paying their respects to his family. WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi recently shared his admiration for the former WCW star on his podcast "Off The Top."

"We lost another icon in this industry, man. I mean, Sid definitely left the mark in the business, definitely helped pave the way for some of the newer generations that are out here. He was always a nice guy to the Samoans, to me and my family. He was always that cool man ... My condolences goes out to him, his family, his friends, and all the wrestling fans throughout the world losing another icon in the wrestling world."

Rikishi also reflected on the first time he met Vicious in WCW, explaining how he was trained by Afa and Sika of the Wild Samoans, while applauding him for performing well, as larger wrestlers often struggled because they were stiff and lacked in ring psychology. He continued to share how Vicious was one of the best special attractions in the industry, calling him a top 15 big-man in the history of professional wrestling.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Off The Top" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.