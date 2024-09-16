Ex-WWE Writer Freddie Prinze Jr Compares This AEW Star To Die Hard's John McClane

Daniel Garcia is coming off a loss to MJF at AEW All Out, yet it could be argued that the young wrestler has more momentum now than he had going into the feud. Looking back on the recent pay-per-view during an episode of "Wrestling With Freddie," actor and former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. explained why he sees big things ahead for Garcia, comparing him to the beloved main character of action film franchise Die Hard.

"He has a lot of emotion in him," Prinze said. "His promos are full of emotion, he's really vulnerable. He comes off legit. He comes off like a humble, working class guy — like a John McClane."

Since Garcia lost his big match against MJF, Prinze believes Garcia's next rivalry needs to be chosen very carefully, and he needs to win if the company wants to continue building Garcia up. As an example of what he doesn't want to see, Prinze referenced Giovanni Vinci losing to Apollo Crews on "WWE SmackDown" after seemingly being hyped up as someone fans should take seriously. As long as AEW doesn't repeat the same mistake, Prinze sees great things ahead for Garcia.

"I don't like the dance thing he does, but I like everything else about Daniel Garcia," Prinze said.

Prinze also had high praise for MJF, stating that the wrestler seemed to be on a mission to help popularize as many people in the company as he can. While the podcast host pointed out that this isn't something MJF can accomplish alone, it's clear that he is giving as much effort as possible to make it happen.

"Even if he wins, he'll find a way to make [his opponent] look good," Prinze stated.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Wrestling With Freddie" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.