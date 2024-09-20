WWE US Champion LA Knight Names His Personal Four Greatest Wrestlers Of All Time

Throughout the last several years, it's become popular for wrestlers to be asked who's on their "Mount Rushmore" of professional wrestling. Many wrestlers often determine their list based on their personal connections to some of the all-time greats, but sometimes, it leads to their top four being criticized, as many stars who are considered to be the "GOAT" also have a controversial life outside of the ring. Speaking on "Hall of Fame," WWE star LA Knight named the four wrestlers who he considers to be the greatest of all time, focusing primarily on their professional accomplishments rather than their personal lives.

"I can't name one. For me it's always been four — four who kind of tie for it," he said. "So it's going to be Austin, Rock, Hogan and Flair. Let go of whatever all the personal outside stuff is because for me, I don't agree with a lot of the stuff that the latter two have been doing as far as the craziness in their personal lives, but from a professional level as performers in the ring and in this business, Austin, Rock, Flair, Hogan, 100% hands down."

Knight's United States Title reign continues to inch closer toward 50 days after toppling Logan Paul at WWE SummerSlam. However, he will soon defend his championship against Andrade, who became the number one contender after defeating Carmelo Hayes in their fifth battle on last week's episode of "WWE Smackdown."

