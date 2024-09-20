Mick Foley Calls Match With This WWE Star Favorite Of His Career

At Backlash 2004, Mick Foley wrestled Randy Orton in No Holds Barred Falls Count Anywhere match for the Intercontinental Championship. Orton was able to successfully retain his title, but the contest is mostly remembered for the intense use of barbed wire, the bloody visuals, and "The Viper" landing back-first on several thumb tacks. Speaking with "Wrestling Life Online," Foley reflected on his battle with Orton at Backlash, where he revealed that it's become his most favorite match from his entire career.

"80% of what I laid out that day ended up getting done. You could just see that he had a world of potential, and I remember when Sting was the guy for me in '91, who helped put me on the map, and Undertaker, when I came to WWE in '96, and I was like, 'Maybe I can be one of those people for Randy and also do something special while I'm out there.' This is before I even knew Rock was interested in teaming up at 'Mania ... Then I had the second chance, the main event with Randy in Edmonton, and it was my favorite match of my career."

Foley also revealed that his match with Shawn Michaels for the WWE World Title at In Your House: Mind Games is a close second for his favorite match, but feels that his bout against Orton allowed him to feel like he elevated the 14-time World Champion and give himself a satisfying late-career match. However, he did admit that his match with HBK was his best personal performance, and Michaels also believes that it's one of his most underrated bouts.

