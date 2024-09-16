Dave Bautista Says This Co-Star Would Be World Champ In A Week If He Went To WWE

"The Killer's Game," starring former WWE star Dave Bautista, recently released across North America and features Hollywood personalities like Sofia Boutella, Pom Klementeiff and Scott Adkins. However, when asked which of his co-stars he believes could be a WWE superstar in a recent Buzzfeed interview, Bautista didn't hesitate to name a different actor: Terry Crews.

"Terry Crews, all day long," Bautista said. "Terry Crews, without blinking, could be a WWE superstar. He's not only physically able, but his charisma and personality is off the charts. He'd go there and within a week he'd be world champion."

The former "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" star and "America's Got Talent" host has never competed in a WWE match, though in 2012, Crews was reportedly in talks with the company for a potential celebrity role onscreen. He even revealed in an interview with Titus O'Neil that he almost decided to become a professional wrestler after his brief WCW appearance in 2000,

"The Killer's Game" will see Bautista portray protagonist Joe Flood, his second leading role of 2024 — he starred in "The Lash Showgirl" earlier this month as well as being featured in "Dune: Part Two" this past February. Former World Heavyweight Champion Drew McIntyre will also be making his cinematic debut in "The Killer's Game," as he plays the role of Rory Mackenzie in is his first Hollywood project.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Buzzfeed with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.