Eric Bischoff Assesses Goings On Between WWE's Logan Paul & Kevin Nash

Former United States Champion Logan Paul has one man on his side when it comes to his real-life beef with WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash, and that is former WCW executive Eric Bischoff. Paul recently was the subject of ire on Nash's podcast, when Nash and his co-host discussed his nWo stablemate Hulk Hogan's appearance on Paul's "Impaulsive" podcast. During Paul's podcast, he appeared to not know what the term "shoot" meant in wrestling, and Nash said that it was because Paul "isn't one of the boys," and went on a rant about the young star. Paul responded to Nash in a post on X, calling him a "bitter old man," and telling him, "f*** you."

Advertisement

While talking about Nash's comments, Bischoff said on his "83 Weeks" podcast that Nash "was grouchy that day."

"The thing I love about Kevin is he'll tell you exactly what he thinks," Bischoff said. "He plays no games. There's no gamesmanship with Kevin. He'll look you in the eye and tell you exactly what's on his mind. Sometimes that's uncomfortable, sometimes it's unfair, but it's never untrue, so I appreciate that... That's just Kevin, you got to take the good with the bad."

Bischoff said there's "no way" Nash is bitter about Paul and how much the young star is getting paid. He believes Nash "kind of admires" what Paul has done, especially what he's been able to accomplish physically in the ring, his popularity amongst fans, as well as his current WWE deal.

Advertisement

"It's not Kevin. If anything, Kevin is probably thinking, 'You f*****, why couldn't I have figured that out back then?'" Bischoff said.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "83 Weeks" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.