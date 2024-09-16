WWE Hall Of Famer Kevin Nash Responds To Logan Paul's 'Weird' Video

Last week, Kevin Nash and Logan Paul became the latest wrestling figures to have an online "shoot" beef that most probably never expected. It began when Nash claimed on his podcast, "Kliq This," that Paul "wasn't one of the boys," leading to the former WWE US Champion to respond in a tweet where he called Nash a "bitter old man," ending the video with a defiant "f**k you," a response to a similar refrain Nash leveled at him.

Now a week later, Nash has a response for Paul's response, revealing on "Kliq This" that he had seen Paul's video and wasn't exactly that impressed.

"I thought that was weird," Nash said.

As he went on though, Nash seemed to be attempting to diffuse the situation with Paul. The WWE Hall of Famer praised Paul's athleticism and his creativity in the ring, and pushed back on what he claimed another wrestler told him about Paul forgetting things regarding his matches. Nash also attempted to clarify his remarks from last week.

"If you watch it back, I didn't say 'F**k you,' I said 'F**k you' from the boys...I guess I'm one of the boys, so I guess technically, but I don't have a dog in the race man," Nash said. "I have nothing...I don't have anything in the race. I love the fact that the boys are making that kind of money, you know? It's just that...the rebuttal was...I just took it like in character when we talked about it, and just, you know, did what you do. You just embellish a little bit, because you know 'Oh f**k, we'll get a soundbite out of this.'"

