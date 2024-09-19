Kane Looks Back On First Appearance Of His Signature WWE Match Stipulation

The dramatic inferno match stipulation was first introduced in 1998, with Kane, the "Big Red Machine," battling his storyline brother, The Undertaker in what ranks as one of the best inferno matches in WWE history.

Advertisement

Recently, Kane appeared on The Undertaker's podcast, "Six Feet Under," where he delved into the chaotic backstage preparations for this groundbreaking match.

"They're like, 'Okay, now go ahead and go out and work with the stunt guys and they're going to show you how to do a burn.' This is like four hours before the match," Kane recalled. "We had like this nomex sleeve with all of its cooling gel and all that stuff so I don't get burned. I had to roll, like put my arm under the ring and they switch it out."

Kane further explained the intense instructions he received, emphasizing the real dangers involved.

"'You have to keep your arm behind you and your head like this, because if you move this way [toward your face], it'll [the flame] go right in your mouth. And as soon as you start feeling any sort of tingling, hit the deck and we'll come out and we'll spray you with fire extinguishers. But you have to do it. You can't wait because once you start feeling tingling, it means the cooling gel evaporated and you're about two seconds away from third degree burns.' Now I have to keep all this in mind while I'm also having a match with him [Undertaker]."

Advertisement

While one inferno match is enough for most wrestlers, Kane was involved in multiple, including one against MVP, who recently looked back at the terrifying match.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the "Six Feet Under" podcast and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for transcription.