DDP Weighs In On The Future Of WWE Premium Live Events

WWE has announced several changes to their business model this year following the merger into TKO, like reducing the amount of House Shows and expanding their international Premium Live Event schedule, but WWE Hall of Famer "Diamond" Dallas Page believes that there will be another major change to the promotion's bigger PLE's.

"SummerSlam is number two, next year there will be two SummerSlams, just like WrestleMania," DDP pointed out during an appearance on "Drinks with Johnny." The veteran then opined that things will continue to grow, and there will be another PLE following suit sometime after. "It'll probably be, you know, King of the Ring or the Rumble?"

The veteran further said he believes that things will continue to steadily grow for WWE, to the point that the company will have four "two-day extravaganzas" a year. "The WWE today really is World Wide Entertainment," DDP said. Additionally, he said he was happy for Cody Rhodes to be the guy in front of all of WWE's current success.DDP has notably transitioned his career into fitness since retiring from wrestling, and has helped many veteran wrestlers like Jake "The Snake" Roberts and Buff Bagwell reclaim their lives. Earlier in the same interview, DDP recalled working with Jelly Roll, who he described as a "sweet, kind individual," and praised him for his work in the music industry as well as briefly performing at SummerSlam in the ring.

