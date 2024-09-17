Matt Hardy Assesses WWE Raw Changing To Two-Hour Format

For the first time in over a decade, "WWE Raw" has reverted to its two-hour format as the show finishes up on the USA Network at the end of this year. It's a welcome change for many, including former WWE star Matt Hardy, who shared his thoughts on the show's length during a recent episode of "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy."

"For the longest time, I think the general [consensus] was that three hours was just too much time," Hardy said. "It was too long of a show to keep people interested. It was just hard to fill up three hours of TV time with really entertaining content non-stop, but I think financially it ended up being worth it, and I think they definitely improved upon the formula as time went on."

Hardy shared his preference for a two-hour broadcast, stating that it allows fans to have a good time without overdoing it. However, the three-hour show has become easier to watch over the last year or so, with Hardy believing that the addition of more engaging stories and characters have made a difference.

Looking back on his time with the company, Hardy confirmed that going on during the third hour of "Raw" was a more difficult prospect as a performer. That's not much different in WWE than it is elsewhere, as Hardy stated that TNA Wrestling tapings often take up to three or four hours.

"Jeff and I are going on last, and we're pretty much guaranteed about it," Hardy continued. "But that's ... our job. We're supposed to be able to get the crowd, and we're supposed to be able to make the crowd come up a bit and make the crowd excited for what we're doing."

