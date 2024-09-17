LA Knight Reveals What Was Different About Beating Logan Paul At WWE SummerSlam

LA Knight captured his first title in WWE this year when he defeated Logan Paul for the United States Championship at SummerSlam. The reigning champion recently looked back at his victory during an interview with "Reality of Wrestling," and explained how it felt like to have his moment.

"Straight adrenaline. Nothing else — nothing mattered, I mean, if you saw the way that I just popped up when that three happened is unusual," Knight said. He then explained that the sound of the three count usually makes him feel relieved, because he'd be exhausted by the end of a match. "But with this one, it was just straight up adrenaline, the whole place exploded and it was just like 'Give me that belt,' and it was time to just take my moment," he recalled. Knight noted that it took him some time to come down from the high he experienced after winning, but once he did he began to feel pain through his body that his adrenaline allowed him to ignore.

While Knight will have his hands full with Andrade, who recently earned a shot at the United States Championship, the former champion seems to still have his eye on the belt, and claimed that his loss wasn't even legitimate, making his intentions clear to someday have a title rematch. Only time will tell if Paul will be able to get his rematch or not, but it seems like Knight will have to watch his back going forward.

