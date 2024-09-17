WWE's Jey Uso Lays Out Interesting Proposition For Reunited Rock Band Oasis

Jey Uso is someone who has plenty of experience fighting his brother, and he has that in common with Noel and Liam Gallagher of the recently-reunited rock band Oasis. In a recent conversation with Metro, Uso invited the two rock stars to attend WWE's upcoming show in Manchester, their hometown in the United Kingdom.

"You step in the ring and both y'all catch these Yeet-downs to each other," Uso said. "Come to WWE, get in this ring! I got some baby oil for you, I got some extra boots for you guys."

Uso shared his belief that the two brothers could settle their issues in the ring before their upcoming concerts, with WWE's upcoming U.K. tour serving as the perfect opportunity to do so. Striking a more serious note, the WWE star congratulated the musicians for settling their long-running differences.

"I'm happy that you guys [could] squash whatever beef that you guys had to continue to do what you guys love," Uso continued.

During their initial 18-year run as a band, the Gallagher brothers were notorious for their physical and verbal conflicts, eventually leading to Noel leaving in 2009 and the band breaking up. Oasis announced their return last month, with a string of shows scheduled for 2025 and more to be announced in the near future.

As for Jey's twin brother, Jimmy, he hasn't been seen in the ring since WWE WrestleMania 40 in April. Jimmy and Jey battled it out on the first of WrestleMania's two nights, with Jey emerging as the victor. His singles run has continued in the months since, while Jimmy has used the opportunity to take some time off from wrestling.

