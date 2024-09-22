WWE Star Bianca Belair Discusses Husband Montez Ford's Potential For Singles Run

For the entirety of his WWE career, beginning in 2016, Montez Ford has been one half of the Street Profits alongside Angelo Dawkins. After spending several years in developmental, including a run with the WWE NXT Tag Team Championship, Ford and Dawkins were called up to the main roster in the 2019 draft. Since then, they've had several title reigns, but have yet to break through to the next tier of stardom within WWE. Appearing on "The Masked Man Show," Ford's wife Bianca Belair shared her belief that Ford is primed for a singles breakout.

"He's ready," Belair said. "He loves being in a tag team. Dawks is like his brother, and sometimes he goes back and forth. He's ready and then he feels guilty because he's like, 'That's my brother. I should want to do as much as I can in a tag team.'"

Ford and Dawkins were having a quiet 2024, but have made a recent resurgence with appearances on "WWE SmackDown," as well as a brief return to "WWE NXT." Belair believes that the duo is often underrated in terms of WWE's current tag team division, but Ford will get his time to shine.

"All that man needs is an opportunity and he will skyrocket," Belair continued. "I can't wait to be there to support him the same way he's been there for me. It's crazy, though, [how] he downplays himself so much sometimes. I have to remind him, 'You are a Triple Crown Champion.'"

The multi-time WWE champion shared her belief that her husband possesses every tool needed to succeed at a high level in the industry, and he hasn't yet shown fans everything that he can do. While it can be hard to wait, it just means there will be more anticipation for the moment when Ford finally breaks out, and Belair is ready to see it happen.

