Eric Bischoff Reacts To AEW's Reported New Broadcast Rights Deal

It's no secret that former WCW, TNA, and WWE Executive Eric Bischoff isn't a big believer in AEW, Tony Khan, or the promotion becoming a sustainable business. As such, many fans wondered how Bischoff would respond to reports regarding AEW's ongoing negotiations with Warner Brothers Discovery, which suggested a deal was close to completion, keeping AEW with WBD for the next few years for around $170 million a year.

Advertisement

Reacting to the news on a special "Wise Choices," Bischoff wanted everyone to know that he thought the reported news was positive for AEW, and, save for the brief period WBD was in talks with WWE, he always felt AEW and WBD would come to terms.

"First of all, it's nothing but good news," Bischoff said. "Let's be really clear. Despite what a lot of people have said, particularly social media and dirtsheets and Reddit comments that I've seen, where I've been, according to them...forecasting demise for AEW and that they would never get a new deal and all that, which is absolutely false. Going back probably a year ago, I predicted that AEW would get a new deal."

However, Bischoff does take issue with one suggestion fans have had regarding the deal.

Advertisement

"I guess I kind of immediately bristled a bit when...people suggested 'Oh, this deal is going to make them profitable,'" Bischoff said. "How do we know that? Has anybody looked at AEW expenses? Anybody who's reporting, as just about anybody does, it's kind of just thrown in there as a comment 'Oh, this deal's going to make them profitable.' Well, how does anybody know? Does anybody know what the talent budget is? I've never seen that. Does anybody know how much it costs AEW to actually produce a show? I've never seen anybody talk about that."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Wise Choices" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription