Why Eric Bischoff Thinks Tony Khan's Social Media Posts Make AEW Look 'Weak'
WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff has once again hit out at AEW CEO Tony Khan, this time criticizing Khan's recent social media post where he thanked WBD CEO David Zaslav.
Khan has time and again discussed how he has a close bond with Zaslav, ahead of the all-important media rights negotiations. On a recent edition of his "Wise Choices" podcast, Bischoff compared Khan with former TNA Wrestling President Dixie Carter and then took shots at Khan.
"I found it interesting that Tony feels the need, much like Dixie Khan — I mean Dixie Carter ... I did that on purpose, but it's easy to do because there's a lot of similarities, one of which is they feel the need to negotiate and promote in social media. Nothing wrong with promoting in social media. I do it all the time. I did it this afternoon to let all of you know that I was going to be here doing a 'Wise Choices' episode. Nothing wrong with that. But it comes to a point where some of the stuff that Tony's doing is so freaking transparent and weak. It makes him look weak, it makes his company look weak. It's a reflection of poor leadership and lack of experience."
He pointed out how Khan has often brought the name of David Zaslav, the CEO of WBD, in conversations, and is not sure praising Zaslav frequently is a good idea. The AEW CEO recently hinted at the deal possibly being done when he stated that important announcements regarding AEW are on their way.
Bischoff on why a deal between WBD and AEW may not have been done yet
But it seems like Eric Bischoff isn't believing Tony Khan's comments regarding a deal as he detailed why a deal between WBD and AEW hasn't been completed.
"Tony feels the need to create the illusion, the perception — more an illusion than a perception, at this point, delusion might be even more appropriate, that there's some kind of, you know, thing going on. I think the only thing that's going on between AEW and Warner Bros. — I have no inside information — but I imagine everything at Warner Bros. is iced, including AEW, in negotiations. I would imagine that there are very few, if any, decisions or commitments that are being made other than day-to-day operational ones simply because they are 9 billion dollars in a hole, it makes it tough," said Bischoff.
Bischoff asserted that WBD may decide about AEW only after finalizing the NBA deal.
"I would imagine everything is on hold and will be TBD, to be determined, once the issue with NBA, for sure, is resolved to whatever degree it can be in the short term and they figure out how to get out of the 9 billion ditch that they're in."
Bischoff ridiculed Khan for putting out the statement about him and Zaslav talking about AEW's future. He feels that the conversations would have been meaningless, highlighting how Khan and AEW are outside of their exclusive negotiation window and was surprised as to why Khan was willing to "grovel at the feet" of Zaslav when the WBD honcho is unsure about AEW.