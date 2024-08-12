Why Eric Bischoff Thinks Tony Khan's Social Media Posts Make AEW Look 'Weak'

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff has once again hit out at AEW CEO Tony Khan, this time criticizing Khan's recent social media post where he thanked WBD CEO David Zaslav.

Khan has time and again discussed how he has a close bond with Zaslav, ahead of the all-important media rights negotiations. On a recent edition of his "Wise Choices" podcast, Bischoff compared Khan with former TNA Wrestling President Dixie Carter and then took shots at Khan.

"I found it interesting that Tony feels the need, much like Dixie Khan — I mean Dixie Carter ... I did that on purpose, but it's easy to do because there's a lot of similarities, one of which is they feel the need to negotiate and promote in social media. Nothing wrong with promoting in social media. I do it all the time. I did it this afternoon to let all of you know that I was going to be here doing a 'Wise Choices' episode. Nothing wrong with that. But it comes to a point where some of the stuff that Tony's doing is so freaking transparent and weak. It makes him look weak, it makes his company look weak. It's a reflection of poor leadership and lack of experience."

He pointed out how Khan has often brought the name of David Zaslav, the CEO of WBD, in conversations, and is not sure praising Zaslav frequently is a good idea. The AEW CEO recently hinted at the deal possibly being done when he stated that important announcements regarding AEW are on their way.

