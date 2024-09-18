Nigel McGuinness Weighs The Possibility Of Full AEW Run

Next week, during AEW Grand Slam, Nigel McGuinness is set to wrestle his first singles match in 15 years — an AEW World Championship bout against rival Bryan Danielson. Speaking with TVInsider, the "AEW Collision" commentator addressed the possibility of continuing to wrestle beyond his match against Danielson. For now, McGuinness is taking a "wait-and-see" approach.

"I'm not going to rule it out," McGuinness said. "We'll see how the match goes — if Bryan is able to compete, as he is legitimately pretty banged up. Hopefully, it comes to fruition. ... I think we'll see how things play out after that."

Though McGuinness doesn't even seem certain that his match against Danielson will take place as scheduled, the wrestler does have an air of hope about him regarding the future. The former ROH World Champion said he felt "fantastic" following his return at AEW All In last month, and he has confidence that will carry over into singles action.

"I've had 18 months to prepare for this both mentally and physically," McGuinness continued. "I just feel I'm ready to go. Once I'm out there, there is a legitimate emotion that comes with standing across the ring with Bryan Danielson, given his level of success and story compared to mine."

If he doesn't wrestle after next week, McGuinness will be satisfied. The 48-year-old referred to Danielson as the last piece of unfinished business from his in-ring career, with one possible exception. McGuinness retired without reaching the highest levels of the industry, and a final run with AEW could be just what he needs to feel reassured that he achieved his dreams. However, for now, McGuinness is focused on proving that Danielson is not the best wrestler in the world.

