WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle Addresses Possibility Of Coming Back As A Manager

Since retiring from in-ring competition in 2019, WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle has often been asked if he would be open to being an on-screen manager for certain talent within the company. Chad Gable's name has often come up due to his character being comparable to Angle's, one of which is their shared Olympic background.

Former WWE star Matt Riddle was reportedly another star that Angle was pitched to manage, however, he rejected the opportunity due to WWE not offering enough money. Speaking with "K&S WrestleFest," Angle went into detail about the possibility of becoming an on-screen manager for Gable and his American Made faction, while he also explained the negotiations he had with WWE about working with Riddle.

"If the money was right, I think Chad and his gang that he has right now, that would be a great idea. I got approached by WWE when Matt Riddle started and they wanted me to manage him but the offer was just ... it wasn't worth it. Unfortunately, you know, I love the business but you also have to be a businessman and you have to make the right decisions for your family," said the Olympic gold medalist.

Angle also mentioned that if he does have the opportunity to be a manager in WWE, he would be open to taking bumps or getting lightly physical, but admitted that an in-ring match wouldn't be feasible at this point.

