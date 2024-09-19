AEW Dynamite 9/18/24: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

I believe all of us collectively here at WINC who cover "Dynamite" thought tonight's episode was pretty much one big nothing burger, but I always try and be a little ray of positivity on (most) Wednesdays. While we didn't get much action this week or even a lot of storyline progression outside of Jeff Jarrett and Adam Page (maybe) it actually was for a pretty good reason: "Grand Slam" is next week, and "Dynamite's" five-year anniversary is the week after that. So while I was a bit bored with things this week, I am overwhelmingly still excited for next week's special. There were some good video packages on this episode that helped get me hyped, including one of Nigel McGuinness and Bryan Danielson — while I'll be the first to admit I'm not as familiar as others with their history, seeing some of the video footage of one of their matches and getting more of a backstory about why this particular match is so important was cool. Nothing major, but enough to pique my interest. And Danielson not being on the show makes me wonder just what exactly is going to go down over the two next weeks, because I have a nagging feeling it's not the match people want.

I'm also a huge Jon Moxley fan, and this Blackpool Combat Club split with Danielson and Wheeler Yuta on the outside is also interesting, and AEW added some intrigue to Yuta's story tonight with the fact he, Claudio Castagnoli, and PAC will be defending their trios championships at "Grand Slam" in an open challenge, which will presumably be against Private Party and Komander. I like the way things are going with Yuta's character, so I'm very interested to see what will go down next week in all the BCC's matches across "Dynamite."

AEW didn't just stop at booking "Grand Slam," however, as it was also revealed that International Champion Will Ospreay will be taking on Ricochet for the gold during "Dynamite's" five-year anniversary in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania in two weeks. Ricochet had a pretty good backstage segment with Ospreay in between each man's matches, and I still really like their dynamic. I'm also not as familiar with their history in the ring together, but AEW has done a pretty good job with making me want to see it. And let's face it, they're two of the best in the ring, so even if I didn't know they had a history at all, I'd still be completely invested in the match.

So while Wednesday's "Dynamite" kind of stunk, it was mostly boring and not detrimental to the upcoming specials. I feel very positive looking forward to the next two weeks, and no matter what, I know we're going to get some awesome in-ring action. AEW is where the best wrestle, after all.

Written by Daisy Ruth