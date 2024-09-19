Photo: WWE Star Otis Shares Pic With Former Tag Partner: '2 Hearts 1 Soul'

While it occasionally feels like time moves very slowly in pro wrestling, for some individuals it moves pretty fast. WWE star Otis is an example of this. While most fans associate Otis with former friend Chad Gable or current friends Maxxine and Akira Tozawa as American Alpha, it was only a few years ago where Otis couldn't go anywhere without being associated with two other individuals.

Advertisement

Earlier this week, Otis reunited with one of them. Taking to X on Wednesday evening, Otis posted two photos of himself with former WWE star Tucker during a workout, with the latter photo featuring Otis affectionately kissing Tucker on the cheek. He included the message "2 HEARTS, 1 SOUL," indicating that the duo remained very close.

2 HEARTS 1 SOUL pic.twitter.com/UZtbaDLrnR — OTIS (DOZER) (@otiswwe) September 19, 2024

Otis and Tucker began teaming together while both were in "NXT," forming the tag team Heavy Machinery. The duo would team for the next four years on both "NXT" and "SmackDown," but despite becoming popular, especially during Otis' storyline with Mandy Rose, they never captured any of the available WWE Tag Team Championships. The duo would later break up in late 2020 and had a brief feud, before Tucker was released by WWE in April 2021.

Advertisement

While Otis has continued to be a fixture in WWE, Tucker himself had remained active throughout 2022 and 2023, competing for independent promotions Prestige Wrestling and DEFY under his real name Levi Cooper. The former WWE star hasn't wrestled a match so far in 2024, however, and it's unclear if Cooper has decided to retire or is on a hiatus.