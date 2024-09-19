Video: Learning Tree Chris Jericho Has A Lesson For Orange Cassidy After AEW Dynamite

Chris Jericho wanted revenge on Orange Cassidy for ruining his $7,000 jacket back in 2020, damaging his car with the $7,000 that Cassidy paid in full by using only coins, and being a general pain in the backside on the September 18 "AEW Dynamite," as they faced off in one-on-one action. It was the first time since their "Mimosa Mayhem" match at All Out 2020 that the two have faced off in singles action, and Cassidy once again walked away the winner after striking Jericho with a roll of quarters that Jericho himself introduced to the match. After his loss, AEW cameras caught up with Jericho, who revealed that the war between himself and The Conglomeration is far from over.

"You should be filming me, filming Orange Cassidy, that cheater, after he beat me on 'Dynamite' with a stack of rolled quarters in his hand. What is your problem with change Orange? Now we know what you're all about, so 'The Learning Tree' has a lesson for you. Next time I see you, or any of those dopey Conglomeration members that you call buddies, friends, pals, I'm going to take this all out on the three of you with the 'Redwood' and the 'Bad Apple.' This is not the end of 'The Learning Tree' versus The Conglomeration. Thanks Orange, for being a low-life cheater, shame on you. You should tell your orange mother what you did."

Jericho will need to settle his differences with The Conglomeration fairly soon, as he is set to go on a nationwide tour with Fozzy at the start of October, as well as performing at the Louder Than Life festival on September 27. This also means that he will not be at the upcoming AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view on October 12