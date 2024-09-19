Video: Hikaru Shida Has A Reminder For Harley Cameron & AEW Women's Division

If there is one thing that Harley Cameron likes to do when she gets a camera put in front of her, it's talk. Ever since aligning herself with Saraya as part of The Outcasts, Cameron has become more and more outspoken about how she feels, and in an exclusive interview uploaded to AEW's X account, Cameron revealed that she has a gigantic rack ... of ribs on her barbeque at home that she will eat when Saraya finally puts Jamie Hayter in her place. However, when Cameron called Saraya "the only champion that matters," this prompted the arrival of Hikaru Shida and her kendo stick, who had something to say.

"The only champion that matters? No one remembers she was champion, but they remember who beat her, and they remember how I became the first three-time champion." When Cameron managed to get Shida's stick off her throat, she explained that if she wanted a match with Saraya, all she needed to do was ask. However, Shida wasn't buying what Cameron was selling. "I'm not interested in facing Saraya, I already beat her. But if you, or anyone, wants to step up, I'll gladly remind them why I am the ace of this division." It seems as if Cameron took Shida up on her challenge, as the two are set to battle this Friday on "AEW Rampage."

As for Hayter, Cameron has been on the receiving end of most of the former Women's World Champion's attacks since her surprise return at All In, even being Hayter's first official opponent since May 2023 when the two ladies faced off on the August 28 "AEW Dynamite." However, with so many big shows coming up for AEW, an eventual showdown between Hayter and Saraya can't be too far away.