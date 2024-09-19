Bully Ray On The Bad Blood Between Unlikely Allies, WWE's Roman Reigns & Cody Rhodes

For two consecutive years, WrestleMania's main event spotlight has shone on Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes, showcasing an intense rivalry that has captivated the WWE Universe. Despite their battles for supremacy, Reigns' recent return at Summerslam has forced WWE's top two stars into an uneasy alliance, setting the stage for a fascinating narrative set to unfold over the foreseeable future. On "Busted Open Radio," wrestling veteran Bully Ray weighed in on the complex relationship between Reigns and Rhodes. He pointed out the inherent conflict in their partnership, given their storied past.

"This is when the 'can they get along' story makes sense," Bully explained. "Because if you look at the history of Cody and Roman, how the hell are these two gonna ever be able to coexist? Roman said he did not want Cody's help. And then lets him sign the contract. And Cody is the one who said he didn't want to be involved at first, and he's the guy who took his title." This unexpected team-up leads into their upcoming tag team match against Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu at the Bad Blood PLE. Bully speculated on how the match might unfold, suggesting a unique psychological angle.

"I would like to see them go with a completely different psychology to this match. ... Imagine if Roman started the match and never, ever tagged out to Cody, because it is Bloodline business. Remember Roman said in the promo — This is family business. This is Bloodline business," Bully mused. "But what if Roman never tagged out, until he absolutely positively needed to tag out, or Cody tagged himself in." Rhodes and Reigns are set to join forces against Sikoa and Fatu at Bad Blood on Saturday, October 5.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for transcription.