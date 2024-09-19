WWE Legend Ken Shamrock Reflects On Infamous Chair Shot To The Face From The Rock

Despite people like Mark Briscoe and "Hangman" Adam Page bringing it back into the public eye, unprotected chair shots to the head have largely remained a thing of the past thanks to the knowledge of concussions, head trauma, and CTE that is available in 2024. However, that knowledge wasn't present when former WWE star Ken Shamrock was a vital part of the company's famed Attitude Era.

Shamrock sustained one of the most vicious chair shots in WWE history on an episode of "WWE Raw" in 1998, when a young Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson hit him square in the face. However, during a recent appearance on Chris Van Vliet's "Insight" podcast, Shamrock explained that it looked a lot worse than it sounded. "For me, it's funny, because it would hurt so much more if I didn't see it coming. Top of the head, back of the head. I wanted it. I was like, 'bro, you are not hitting me in the head, like the top of the head or back of the head. I want you to hit me right in the face.'"

Rock initially thought Shamrock was joking when he said that he wanted the chair shot directly to the face, and originally said no to the idea, but when he realized that the "World's Most Dangerous Man" was being deadly serious, "The People's Champion" followed Shamrock's orders. "I said 'swing for my face. I'll protect myself,' and he goes, 'you sure?' I was like, 'Yeah,' and I remember, look right at him in the eyes, and I go, 'you better swing it,' and he says, 'Oh, I'll swing it.'"

