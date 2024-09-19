WWE Games Account Deletes Social Media Post After Getting Called Out By Sami Zayn

Recently, WWE 2K24 released a new Persona Card, namely that of "Big Poppa Pump" Scott Steiner, in the MyFaction mode of its video game. Unfortunately, the promotional material for this development later brought forth an awkward interaction with former WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn.

To unlock the new "Big Poppa Pump" Persona Card, gamers must utilize Zayn's character to defeat "The Ring General" GUNTHER in the Boss Battle Live Event included in the MyFaction mode of WWE 2K24. While GUNTHER's game rating is 94, Zayn's stands at 89. This aspect wasn't what caught Zayn's attention, though, as it was rather a misspelling of Zayn's surname by WWE Games themselves.

In a now deleted X post, WWE Games hyped the new game addition by writing, "ICYMI: Earn the highly-requested Big Poppa Pump Persona Card by defeating Gunther using Sami Zane now during the Boss Battle Live Event!" A screenshot of this post later emerged, courtesy of X user PowerbombJutsu.

Double Double E Supahstah Sami Zane pic.twitter.com/qimZoFYHcC — PowerBomb Jutsu (@PowerbombJutsu) September 19, 2024

Zayn later poked fun at the respective spelling blunder, writing back, "That's cool. I can't wait to play as Cody Roads and Roman Rains," in reference to Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns. In response, WWE Games wrote back, "We see what you did there," with the sweat-smile and hand-hearts emojis. Zayn, however, doesn't think initially did, as the original tweet was not taken down until after this social media exchange.

WWE Games weren't the only ones called out by Zayn this week, as GUNTHER himself was as well on "WWE Raw." In that case, Zayn asserted that GUNTHER was "scared" of him, hence why he keeps declining Zayn's requests for a WWE World Heavyweight Championship match.