AEW's Jim Ross Calls This WWE Hall Of Famer A 'Marketing Genius'

For the last 29 years, John "Bradshaw" Layfield has exclusively appeared in WWE. Last month, that changed, as JBL began a tour of appearances for the likes of AAA, Game Changer Wrestling, TNA Wrestling, Ohio Valley Wrestling, and most recently, Major League Wrestling. On a recent episode of "Grilling JR," AEW commentator Jim Ross weighed in on these recent moves from JBL, a former colleague of his.

"He's a marketing genius," Ross said. "He's got himself relevant without being on AEW or WWE television, and that's not easy. I admire his fortitude as far as wanting to get relevant again. Relevancy creates cash, without question. I think John's a very much an underrated guy. Now he's creating a need to see him if he's booked on an indie show. He doesn't have to wrestle; he's an attraction. And as long as he can deliver that Clothesline [From Hell], that's what they come to see anyway – him knock somebody's head off. He's physical too, smart, and as I said, reliable. He's a businessman, and he knows how to get things done. I'm glad he's back in the game, so to speak."

WWE fans last saw JBL on last year's special "Tribute To The Troops" edition of "WWE SmackDown," in which JBL served as a special guest commentator. Prior to that, the WWE Hall of Famer notably served as the on-screen manager to Baron Corbin beginning in October 2022. Unfortunately for Corbin, an extensive losing streak ultimately prompted JBL to dump him as a client in February 2023.

