Trish Stratus Explains What She'd Like To See More Of From WWE's Women's Division

Through working in five different time periods, Trish Stratus has been a first-hand witness to the evolution of WWE's women's division. During a recent Q&A session at Comic-Con Northern Ireland, Stratus was asked about the current state of WWE's women's division, as she has since returned to the role of a viewer in September 2023. While Stratus remains impressed by the high caliber of talent in the ring, she believes there is still some work to be done in the creative department.

"I would like to have a little bit more focus on characters," Stratus said. "I feel like for sure now, there's way more opportunities for women. Obviously, we see them main-eventing all the time. We see them in high-profile matches, but I think what we had back in the day was a lot more character stuff. You got to know these characters, and the fans could really resonate with the character a little bit more. Now, they're just having these great matches, but there's no backstory as much as there was back in the day, so I think a character development would be one thing I'd like to focus on."

In her first run, which spanned across the Attitude and Ruthless Aggression eras of WWE, Stratus underwent several character changes. Initially cast as a heel valet to Test and Prince Albert, Stratus later emerged as a beloved babyface and multi-time women's champion. Stratus eventually returned to heel form, though more cunning and crude, in the wake of her betrayal of Chris Jericho at WWE WrestleMania 20, before wrapping up her first run as a babyface once again.

