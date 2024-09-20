How Bully Ray & Tommy Dreamer Want Roxanne Perez-Giulia WWE NXT Title Match To Go

Giulia and Roxanne Perez are set to clash on October 1. The NXT Women's title match will not only be a major moment for the recently debuted Giulia, but it could also be the end of Roxanne Perez's time on "NXT" programming.

Advertisement

WWE legend Bully Ray suggested on "Busted Open Radio" recently that if Perez is to move to the main roster, her opponent has to win the match clean. "Everybody and their mother thinks Roxanne is ready for the main roster. Great, put Giulia over clean right in the ring, bang, shock everybody," said Ray.

The WWE Hall of Famer has been adamant that Perez should not be brought to the main roster until there is a definitive plan for her. "Let's say that they have absolutely nothing planned for Roxanne right now," Ray proposed to his co-host Dave LaGreca. "They have no story for her. They have no real first opponent for Roxanne. Does Giulia still need to win?"

LaGreca said in that scenario, Roxanne winning could make sense, though he believes that WWE has plans for the NXT Women's Champion, as evidenced by her interaction with CM Punk on this week's show.

Advertisement

"If they have something planned for Roxanne, then I agree, [she is] ready to move up to the main roster," Bully hedged. "Do I think she can get in the ring with [the main roster women's division]? Absolutely. Roxanne can move up as long as there's something for her."

Tommy Dreamer agreed with Bully, though from a slightly different perspective. While Bully is considering the prospect for the loser, Dreamer considers what it could mean to win the title on the first "NXT" of the show's run on The CW network.

"Is Roxanne Perez gonna be the face of [The CW] women's division or is it gonna be Giulia?" Dreamer asked. "If Roxanne is [main roster bound], let's go with Giulia and Giulia's gonna be the face."