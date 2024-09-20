Freddie Prinze Jr. Assesses Impact Of WWE Raw Switching To 2-Hour Format

"WWE Raw" will be switching to a two-hour format for its programming until the end of the year, but it's set to return to its usual three-hour format when the show moves to Netflix. This will also be the first time the Red brand will last two hours since July 2012.

Advertisement

Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. discussed the topic on his "Wrestling with Freddie" podcast, where he explained how fans could see less talent on Monday nights due to the change. He feels that other wrestlers could seek work in other promotions if they aren't being used on WWE television.

"They're moving it and cutting it down to two, which I've always thought is the perfect amount of time — I predict they will not have as many wrestlers on the roster as they currently do because there won't be enough time. That's a full hour less of matches, segments, storylines, backstage segments, promos in the ring ... a full hour less, which means it won't be cost-effective for them to carry that many wrestlers," said Prinze Jr. "They are now owned by TKO, another corporation, and they will do a cost-effective ... [they'll think] 'This wrestler's not being used, cut them. This wrestler's not being used, cut them,' which gives more opportunities for wrestlers to go to AEW, to go to another brand if it goes out there."

Advertisement

Prinze Jr. also explained that both GCW and MLW could be close to striking TV deals and believes both promotions could be landing spots for wrestlers who get released or have been looking for an alternative.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Wrestling with Freddie" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.