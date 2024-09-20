Tommy Dreamer Says This AEW Star Can Be The Next Rey Mysterio

Tommy Dreamer has predicted that an AEW star might just redefine high-flying wrestling in the promotion in the years to come.

On a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio," Dreamer shared his perspective on Ricochet's career trajectory after his departure from WWE to join AEW. He believes this move could be pivotal for Ricochet, akin to a career renaissance.

"I think it was a very good move to leave the WWE because I think one, he was there for a while and never was able to crack [the] mid-card and not because of talent, just because of, I don't know, booking," Dreamer elaborated. "Sometimes this is the old 'you got to leave to get noticed to get over,' so you can eventually go back a-la Cody Rhodes."

Dreamer's enthusiasm for Ricochet's potential in AEW didn't stop there. He drew parallels between Ricochet and high-flying icon Rey Mysterio, suggesting a similar path to stardom for the acrobatic performer.

"I always said he's the next Rey Mysterio. Don't think he had that opportunity to be that [in WWE]. So if he goes out and becomes a proven draw, then I think that's a good move for Ricochet. He hit the glass ceiling, I feel, in WWE," he added.

Anticipation is building for Ricochet's upcoming match as he is set to revisit an old rivalry with Will Ospreay on the special fifth-anniversary edition of "Dynamite" this October 2. This match could be a statement from Ricochet to show that he can be more than a mid-carder for a major wrestling promotion.

