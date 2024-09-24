WWE Hall Of Famer Eric Bischoff Recalls 'Crazy Commotion' From Early Days In WCW

By now, many fans are familiar with Eric Bischoff's journey from the ordinary world of sales into the untamed playground of professional wrestling.

On his "83 Weeks" podcast, Bischoff shared a story from his early WCW days, shortly after joining the company as an announcer. One event in particular from Chattanooga, Tennessee gave Bischoff an eye-opening introduction to the antics of The Steiner Brothers, one of many incidents that would lend credence to their reckless behind-the-scenes reputation.

"I'm getting dressed, think I may have been with the company for about a month or so," Bischoff remembered. "And all of a sudden there's this crazy commotion. Guys are yelling, screaming, laughing. Cheering the Steiner Brothers on. And the Steiner Brothers had this guy by the name of Chip [Burnham], he was a promoter. Fun guy. Probably started having a little too much fun with some of the wrestlers. Somehow that rubbed one of the Steiners wrong. And without a lot of the graphic detail, before I knew it, this poor bastard was taped up, his mouth was taped up so he couldn't yell, his hands were duct-taped behind his back, his feet were duct-taped together. There was a pencil involved. There was a lot of discomfort involved. I'll let you use your imagination."

Widely considered one of the best in-ring tag teams of all time, The Steiner Brothers were also infamous for their controversial behavior, long before cell phones and the internet could capture and spread such stories. But the controversy continued into the digital age, as Scott Steiner once made a death threat toward Hulk Hogan in 2015, and Rick Steiner used transphobic insults in public in 2023.

Despite it all, the WWE inducted the Steiner Brothers into the Hall of Fame in 2022.