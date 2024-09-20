Bully Ray Assesses Ricochet's AEW Dynamite Segment With Will Ospreay

Since arriving to All Elite Wrestling last month, Ricochet has felt there to be many eyes on him, including those of International Champion Will Ospreay. On this week's episode of "AEW Dynamite," though, Ricochet finally flipped the script, specifically by putting his eyes on Ospreay and announcing an upcoming International Championship match between them. WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray later assessed this Ricochet-Ospreay segment, circling it as one of the former's strongest promos in a while.

"I thought it was some of [Ricochet's] best promo work that I've seen that wasn't on social media," Ray said on "Busted Open After Dark." "There are a couple of things I've seen on him from social media over the years, that I bought into a lot more than I bought into when he was with WWE tonight. Ricochet had as much bass and was as emphatic and believable as I think Ricochet can possibly be."

Despite his "phenomenal" work in the ring, Ray noted that Ricochet, like some other wrestlers, has sometimes been unconvincing in his microphone work. On "Dynamite," however, Ray believes Ricochet stepped up and brought out more of his personality. As such, Ray is now even more excited for the International Championship match between Ricochet and Ospreay, which is slated to take place on the 5-year anniversary episode of "Dynamite" on October 2.

"Tonight, I thought he did a great job. I'm invested in the match," Ray added. "I've been invested in the match anyway because I can appreciate these two guys going at it."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open After Dark" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.