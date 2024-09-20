Janel Grant Lawyer Comments On Whether More Alleged Victims At WWE Will Come Forward

Ahead of the premiere of Netflix docuseries "Mr. McMahon," about disgraced former WWE executive Vince McMahon, the PR firm representing Janel Grant, the former WWE employee accusing McMahon of sexual abuse and trafficking, held a press conference to further discuss the case. Kendra Barkoff Lamy, of SKDK, is representing Grant, and spoke on Thursday, along with Grant's attorney, Ann Callis, in an effort to make sure Grant is still being heard during all the attention on the show. Callis and Lamy fielded questions from various media outlets during the press conference, and were asked if they had spoke to any other alleged victims of McMahon.

"At the time, we did anticipate other victims coming forward. We were, of course, receiving an influx of calls," Callis explained. "Right now, with the status of what is going on with the non-public and criminal investigation, we have not spoken to any current victims of Vince McMahon's sexual abuse at the WWE."

Grant was given a stay in her lawsuit against McMahon and WWE at the end of May, after the US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York began to pursue a non-public investigation into McMahon. Lamy added that the potential of additional victims spoke to the point that Grant would like the proceedings to move "as quickly as possible, so that all these things can come to light." Callis went on to say that they have "every reason to believe" that Grant was not the only woman subject to abuse, and brought up the Wall Street Journal's reporting of McMahon's "hush money" payout. "The media has reported that McMahon agreed to pay out over $12 million to four women, all formerly affiliated with the WWE in the last 16 years, to quote, 'Suppress allegations of sexual misconduct and infidelity.' This is a clear pattern of predatory behavior," she said.

