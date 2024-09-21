Janel Grant Legal Team On SDNY's WWE Investigation: 'We Want It To Be Right, Not Fast'

The legal team for Janel Grant, the former WWE employee accusing Vince McMahon of sexual abuse and trafficking, who is suing not only McMahon, but former WWE talent relations head John Laurinaitis, and the company itself, held a press conference this week. Grant's legal team, as well as her new PR firm representation, spoke ahead of the release of "Mr. McMahon," a Netflix docuseries chronicling the former executive's downfall. Currently, Grant's suit is stayed through December, according to her team, as the Southern District of New York conducts a non-public investigation into McMahon. During Thursday's press conference, Grant's attorney, Ann Callis, and her PR representation, Kendra Barkoff Lamy of the firm SKDK, were asked if they were frustrated with the slowness of the criminal investigation that paused Grant's civil suit. Callis said they are "hopeful" for an imminent indictment.

"We want [our civil case] to be on track again, too, because we are stayed," Callis said. "But, no, there's no frustration with the SDNY at all. I was a judge for a long time, a criminal judge for a long time in state court, and I know these things take some time. We want it to be right. Not fast."

Callis and Grant's team previously said they hope the docuseries on the streaming service will cover McMahon's "abhorrent actions in an accurate manner." Callis also said that prior to the stay in Grant's case, they had heard from others who "were victims of the WWE." She noted that due to the ongoing non-public investigation, they have not spoken to "any current victims."